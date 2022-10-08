WORLD
UN resolution seeks aid for flood-hit Pakistan as situation 'gets worse'
The international community has been urged to boost humanitarian assistance to Pakistan after record-breaking floods affected 33 million people and killed 1,700.
Almost 3 million children in Pakistan may miss at least one semester because of flood damage to schools, officials say, following heavy monsoon rains likely worsened by the climate crisis. / AP
The UN General Assembly has expressed solidarity with Pakistan and called on the international community to increase aid and keep up the political will to support the country's long-term recovery from devastating floods.

The assembly passed a resolution on Friday that made all those points. It also urged the UN to step up efforts to “sensitise the international community” to Pakistan's needs and “mobilise effective, immediate and adequate international support and assistance."

Record-breaking floods in the developing South Asian country have affected 33 million people and killed 1,700 or more since mid-June. 

Nearly 8 million people were displaced, and hundreds of thousands are still living in tents and makeshift homes.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who saw some of the damage for himself during a visit last month, reminded the assembly of the losses: more than 2 million homes damaged or destroyed, while and crops and livestock were ravaged. 

He said the disaster could thrust more than 15 million people into poverty.

From bad to worse

Meanwhile, the UN also has sounded alarms about the potential for a second crisis of waterborne and other diseases amid the inundation, which damaged many of Pakistan's health facilities.

“The situation is going from bad to worse,” Guterres told the assembly. “Pakistan is on the verge of a public health disaster.”

The UN has appealed for $816 million to fund aid to Pakistan through May, but Guterres said that sum “pales in comparison to what is needed on every front."

The world body and the Pakistani government are planning an international support conference to ramp up contributions.

SOURCE:AP
