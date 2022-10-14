For years, Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan have been locked in a bitter dispute over the Nile dam, which Addis Ababa has been filling without reaching a binding deal with both downstream countries.

The African neighbours have so far used diplomacy to settle the trilateral water dispute without a breakthrough, but experts say the existing risks could be exacerbated if a severe climate crisis event — like the ones that battered Pakistan, Western Europe and North America this year — hits the region.

"The challenge [for downstream countries] would be during the drought seasons that are expected to arrive in a couple of years," Khalil Al Anani, a senior fellow at Arab Center in Washington DC, told TRT World.

Anani said both Cairo and Khartoum "depend heavily on the Nile for most of their fresh water and without a binding agreement with Ethiopia on the operation of the GERD [Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam], conflicts might arise".

GERD, a $4 billion hydropower project with an estimated capacity of more than 6,000 megawatts, is crucial to powering Ethiopia’s economic development.

The dam is under construction since 2011 on the country's Blue Nile — a most significant tributary of the Nile River — and Addis Ababa started filling the reservoir behind the dam two years ago.

In August, Ethiopia completed the third phase of filling the reservoir. At the time, its Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said: "When we set out to build a dam on the Nile, we said from the beginning that we did not want to make the river our own."

He said the dam prevents sedimentation and "it will reduce the amount of wealth and human lives lost in downstream countries due to floods.”

Stressing Ethiopia is keen to resume the African Union-sponsored talks between the three countries, PM Abiy warned "any other option will not stop what we have started and will be futile."

Cairo and Khartoum consider the dam a serious threat to their vital water supplies.

Tensions rise between upstream and downstream Nile River countries as concerns grow over water availability. Both upstream and downstream nations fear their water needs won't be met in the event of reduced rainfall and Ethiopia's control of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Experts warn that prolonged droughts in Ethiopia could limit the amount of water released from the GERD reservoir, impacting downstream countries like Egypt. The filling of the reservoir gives Ethiopia more control over the water flow, raising concerns about water security in a region already facing water scarcity.

Egypt, heavily reliant on the Nile River, is particularly vulnerable. The country has already faced water-related protests in the past and is projected to become water-scarce by 2025. The situation necessitates cooperation between Nile Basin countries to ensure equitable water distribution and mitigate the risks posed by drought and climate change.

Egypt continues to reel under the water problems. In 2007, the water scarcity in the country resulted in the "Revolution of the Thirsty" protests. By 2025, Egypt is projected to become completely water-scarce.

Sudan, also a water-scarce country fears Ethiopia's dam could impact its own hydroelectric projects.

To Ethiopia, the construction, filling and operation of the GERD are sovereign rights that cannot be disputed or compromised.

Sudan and Egypt want a binding agreement but Ethiopia says any pact should be advisory. The downstream neighbours have tried to rope in the US, United Nations, and European Union into the dispute, irking Ethiopia, which seeks dialogue through the regional bloc African Union only.

UN won't help unless military conflict erupts

All sides have tried to reach an agreement in the past. They also signed the Declaration of Principles in 2015 but it didn't help settle the transboundary water dispute.

Although downstream countries have the right to protest upstream countries' actions, the importance of the protest is entirely dependent on the nature of ties between the duelling countries, experts say.

In this case, the relationship between Egypt and Ethiopia drastically changed over the past decade when Cairo started to lose its dominance over the basin, particularly after the 2011 Arab Spring.