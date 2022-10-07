WORLD
German police accused of ‘racist violence’ over Black man’s death
Kupa llunga Medard Mutombo died weeks after police officers used “massive brutal violence” when tasked with taking him from a mental health facility to hospital on September 14, according to a Berlin-based rights group.
According to the group, police brutality against Black people and migrants is a serious problem in Germany, / Reuters Archive
October 7, 2022

German police and their “racist” behaviours are responsible for the death of a Black man in Berlin, a rights group said.

 The 64-year-old man, Kupa llunga Medard Mutombo, died at a hospital three weeks after he was “brutally” captured by Berlin police officers, who wanted to transfer him from a mental health care institution to a hospital, ReachOut said in a statement on Friday.

 “We mourn the death of Kupa llunga Medard Mutombo and denounce the practice of lethal violence legitimised by the racist structures of the Berlin police,” it said.

 According to the ReachOut, Kupa llunga Medard Mutombo fell to the ground unconscious after police officers used “massive brutal violence” to seize him in his room on September 14. 

He was later transferred to a hospital due to life-threatening injuries. 

“Kupa llunga Medard Mutombo’s death is not an isolated case. We believe that he was killed during this police operation,” the rights group said, after listening to the man’s brother Mutombo Mansamba and witnesses about the incident.

 Berlin-based ReachOut counsels victims of right-wing violence, racial profiling and racist police brutality.

According to the group, police brutality against Black people and migrants is a serious problem in Germany, but many cases go unreported, are not properly investigated or punished.

SOURCE:AA
