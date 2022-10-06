Spain and Germany have ratcheted up pressure on France to drop its opposition to a natural gas pipeline it sees as vital to reducing European dependence on Russian energy.

The proposed “MidCat” link – which would also enable hydrogen to flow from the Iberian Peninsula via the Pyrenees mountains to the rest of Europe – was at the top of the agenda in a meeting on Wednesday between Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“I’m very much promoting the idea that we should build this connection,” Scholz told reporters following the bilateral talks with Sanchez in the Spanish city of A Coruna.

Following a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this week, Scholz voiced optimism that Paris might drop its resistance and see the benefits of the MidCat pipeline for the whole of Europe.

“We are asking for the Iberian Peninsula to be interconnected, and that is good for France and for all of Europe,” Sanchez said.

Scholz and Sanchez want the €3 billion ($2.96 billion) gas pipeline project to be ready to use by 2025. In the longer term, the two countries want to use the pipeline to sell their own production of green hydrogen to Northern Europe.

Berlin hopes to use Spain’s vast power infrastructure to aid Europe’s largest economy navigate future winters without Russian gas. Germany has historically relied on Russia for around one-third of its energy imports, and has subsequently suffered as Russian President Vladimir Putin turned off the taps to pressure European countries who oppose the war in Ukraine.

Germany recently announced a €200 billion ($198 billion) gas price relief scheme to keep prices affordable for industry and consumers.

According to EU Parliament sources, the panic over the alleged sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline has helped return discussions on the MidCat pipeline to the forefront of European politics.

French resistance