Turkish troops to provide security during football World Cup in Qatar
Upon request from Qatar, a motion was submitted to the Turkish parliament to deploy soldiers in Qatar for six months to provide security during the football tournament in November.
The Turkish Armed Forces elements to be deployed as part of the task will be under national command throughout the entire assignment. / AA Archive
October 5, 2022

The Turkish parliament has ratified a motion to send troops to Qatar to help boost security during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The deployment aims to take necessary measures against various threats, especially terrorism during the tournament, said a memorandum on Wednesday.

Upon request from Qatar, a motion was submitted to the parliament on Saturday to deploy soldiers in Qatar for six months to provide security during the sports event in November.

The memorandum also stated that the Turkish Armed Forces elements to be deployed as part of the task will be under national command throughout the entire assignment.

In addition to Türkiye, the US, France, UK, Italy, and Pakistan will also provide military support to contribute to Qatar's security during the tournament.

