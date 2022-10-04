Germany may not meet its gas-saving targets due to the colder than average temperatures.

The German government’s goal of filling the gas storage facilities to 95 percent by November 1 is now in jeopardy, Business Insider reported on Monday.

According to a Deutsche Bank report published by the news site, German households have to reduce gas consumption by at least 20 percent to get through the winter without shortages.

But the households have already increased their consumption in September compared to the last year, experts told the news site.

If German households reduce their gas consumption by 15 percent, the country will likely avoid shortages until early March, according to the experts.

But if the consumption drops by only 10 percent, gas storage facilities will be empty in February, experts said.

Consumption 'steeply upward'

The Federal Network Agency, based in Bonn, is an upper German federal authority, which decides whether to ration gas in the event of a shortage.

“I am not at all happy about the figures for private consumption, which skyrockets right at the start of the cold season,” Klaus Muller, the head of the agency, told the German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.