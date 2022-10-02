Brazilians are voting in an election that could determine if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office for another four years.

Sunday's race pits incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro against his political rival, former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

There are nine other candidates, but their support pales to that of Bolsonaro and da Silva.

Voting stations opened at 7 am local time (1100 GMT). All polls will close at 5 pm local time (2000 GMT), regardless of areas that are in later time zones.

Recent opinion polls have given da Silva a commanding lead - the last Datafolha survey published on Saturday found that 50 percent of respondents who intend to vote for a candidate said they would vote for da Silva, against 36 percent for Bolsonaro.

The polling institute interviewed 12,800 people, with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

Latin America leaning left