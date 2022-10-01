President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Türkiye would not ratify the NATO membership bids of Sweden and Finland until the two Nordic countries "kept" promises they had made to Ankara.

"Until the promises made to our country are kept, we will maintain our principled position," Erdogan said in a speech to parliament in Ankara.

"We are closely following whether the promises made by Sweden and Finland are kept or not, and of course, the final decision will be up to our great parliament," he added.

Russia's attack on Ukraine in February saw the two Nordic countries abandon decades of military non-alignment and in May applied to join NATO.

Although Sweden and Finland hoped for a speedy entry, Türkiye raised objections citing concerns about their lack of interest in stopping the activities of PKK, a terrorist organisation.

PKK and its Syrian offshoot, YPG, have been behind a decades-old terror campaign in Türkiye in which thousands of civilians and security forces have been killed.

