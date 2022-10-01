TÜRKİYE
Türkiye won't recognise Russia's annexation of Ukrainian lands
Moscow's decision to annex four Ukrainian regions "constitutes a grave violation of the established principles of international law [and] cannot be accepted", says Turkish Foreign Ministry.
"We reject Russia's decision to annex the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kerson and Zaporizhia regions of Ukraine," says Türkiye. / AFP
October 1, 2022

Türkiye has rejected Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions just as it did not recognise the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and voiced strong support for Kiev in the face of the seizure of 15 percent of total Ukrainian territory by Moscow.

Moscow's decision "constitutes a grave violation of the established principles of international law, cannot be accepted," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said early on Saturday.

"Türkiye did not recognise Russia’s annexation of Crimea in an illegitimate referendum in 2014 and has emphasised its strong support to Ukraine's territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty on every occasion," it said.

"In accordance with this stance adopted in 2014, we reject Russia's decision to annex the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kerson and Zaporizhia regions of Ukraine," it added.

The ministry further said Türkiye continues its support for the "resolution of this war, the severity of which keeps growing, based on a just peace that will be reached through negotiations."

Putin completes annexation of four regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced early on Friday the accession of the regions to Russia.

Putin said the referendums took place as "people made their choice."

On September 23 - 27, the Ukrainian separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk and Russian-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson held controversial referendums on joining Russia.

The referendums have been condemned by the international community, with European nations and the US calling them a "sham" exercise and saying that they will not be recognised.

SOURCE:AA
