Tens of thousands of Czechs have gathered in Prague to protest against the government's handling of soaring energy prices and the country's membership of NATO and the European Union.

The demonstration on a national holiday in Prague's main square, organised on Wednesday by far-right groups and parties including the Communists, was estimated at "lower tens of thousands" by the police, compared to 70,000 on September 3.

The organising group "Czech Republic First!" opposes the European Union and NATO and calls for the central European nation of 10.7 million to be militarily neutral.

"Resign, resign," they repeatedly chanted during a demonstration.

Protesters held banners like "End the comedy" and many waved Czech flags.

"This government is absolutely anti-Czech. It only serves Brussels (EU centre), American power and NATO. It has no regard for Czech citizens' interests," said Pavel Nebel, 53.

READ MORE: Energy crisis leaves Italians torn between far-right surge and indecision

'Dilution of the nation'