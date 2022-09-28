The Turkish defence minister has slammed a recent terrorist attack on a police housing unit in Türkiye's southern Mersin province, saying it would not go unanswered.

"We have the information that treacherous terrorists and scoundrels, who could not stand against Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq and Syria, organised these attacks in Syria,” Hulusi Akar told a Veterans Day event in the capital Ankara on Wednesday.

When the time comes, necessary actions will be taken to destroy the infrastructure and superstructure of those who carried out these attacks, said Akar.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu confirmed early Tuesday that a police officer was killed and another injured in a terrorist attack on a police housing unit in Mersin.

The terrorists, who were wounded in the shootout, killed themselves by detonating explosives hidden in their backpacks after noticing they could not escape.

Soylu said they were members of the PKK terror group.