TÜRKİYE
Terrorist attack in southern Türkiye will not go unanswered: Hulusi Akar
When the time comes, necessary actions will be taken to destroy the infrastructure and superstructure of those who carried out these attacks, the Turkish defence minister says.
Akar has also reiterated Türkiye’s call to resolve the recent problems with Greece through peaceful ways. / AA
September 28, 2022

The Turkish defence minister has slammed a recent terrorist attack on a police housing unit in Türkiye's southern Mersin province, saying it would not go unanswered.

"We have the information that treacherous terrorists and scoundrels, who could not stand against Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq and Syria, organised these attacks in Syria,” Hulusi Akar told a Veterans Day event in the capital Ankara on Wednesday.

When the time comes, necessary actions will be taken to destroy the infrastructure and superstructure of those who carried out these attacks, said Akar.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu confirmed early Tuesday that a police officer was killed and another injured in a terrorist attack on a police housing unit in Mersin.

The terrorists, who were wounded in the shootout, killed themselves by detonating explosives hidden in their backpacks after noticing they could not escape.

Soylu said they were members of the PKK terror group.

Greece’s provocations

On Greece’s recent provocations against Türkiye in the Aegean Sea, Akar said: "We have given the necessary response to all kinds of unfair and unlawful attitudes and actions of Greece, on the field and at the table, in accordance with the principle of reciprocity, and it should be known that we will do so in the future."

Akar reiterated Türkiye’s call on Greece to resolve the recent problems between the two countries through peaceful ways in accordance with international law, as part of good neighbourly relations and mutual dialogue.

SOURCE:AA
