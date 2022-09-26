WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistani servicemen killed in second deadly chopper crash in over a month
The crash took place in the district of Hernai, about 150 kilometres (90 miles) north of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province.
All six military personnel who were on board, including both pilots, died in the crash.
September 26, 2022

Six Pakistan servicemen have been killed in a helicopter crash in southwestern Pakistan, the military has said, the second deadly chopper incident in just over a month.

"A helicopter on a flying mission crashed late last night. Six personnel — including two army majors (both pilots) embraced shahadat (martyrdom) in the crash," the military said in a statement on Monday.

The helicopter went down near Khost, a small town in Balochistan province bordering Afghanistan and Iran.

No further details were given about the cause of the crash or type of aircraft. The area where the helicopter came down has not been hit by recent flooding.

Local authorities said an investigation was underway.

Recommended

In early August, six Pakistan servicemen including one of the army's top commanders — Quetta Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ahmad — were killed when their helicopter crashed during flood relief operations in Balochistan.

Fierce monsoon rains have caused devastating flooding in Pakistan this year — particularly in Sindh and Balochistan provinces. More than 1,600 people have died, 323 in Balochistan.

READ MORE:Army general, others killed in Pakistan helicopter crash

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
