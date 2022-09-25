WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pakistanis demand justice for woman brutally killed by husband
Thousands of people express rage on social media after the murder of Sara Inam, who police say was repeatedly hit with a dumbbell by her husband.
Pakistanis demand justice for woman brutally killed by husband
Back to back high profile murders of women in Pakistan have intensifed calls to do more for women protection and rights in Pakistan. / Reuters
September 25, 2022

Pakistani police have arrested a veteran journalist after his son bludgeoned to death his new wife in their suburban home. 

Ayaz Amir, a well-known columnist and TV political analyst in Pakistan, appeared in court in Islamabad on Sunday as he faces accusation of aiding his son, Shahnawaz, in the murder of Sara Inam. 

Inam, a 37-year-old economist, married Shahnawaz only four months ago. She had reportedly travelled to Pakistan from the UAE, where she worked, just recently. 

Police said Shahnawaz beat his wife to death with a heavy dumbbell and then tried to hide the body in a bathroom tub. 

The brutal killing has mobilised women rights activists in Pakistan who say authorities must take decisive action to stop such incidents from recurring. 

Inam's story has come to light months after a Pakistan businessman, Zahir Jaffer, was sentenced to death by a court for beheading his wife, Noor Mukadam.

Inam was allegedly killed on Friday by Shahnawaz after a row over a family issue. 

Women say it's enough

The hashtags #JusticeforSara and #JusticeforSarah have been trending on Twitter in Pakistan, with thousands of people demanding attention and action against femicide and domestic violence. 

Recommended

"How long before we get any sort of justice for any woman who has been killed at the hands of rage and privilege. Another hashtag. Another long wait for justice. Justice delayed is justice denied," tweeted Pakistani actress Mahira Khan. 

Many users tweeted out Inam's picture alongside that of Mukadam, the 27-year-old killed last year. 

Her shocking death and attempt to escape, which was caught on surveillance camera, had reignited debate on violence against women. 

"I went to college with Sarah Inam in Canada. The sweetest, kindest soul. Soft spoken, brilliant, majoring in Economics," tweeted journalist Meher Bokhari. 

Inam was educated in Libya, Pakistan and Canada and completed her bachelor's and master's in economics at the University of Waterloo in Canada. UAE's The National reported that she worked for Deloitte in the Gulf country for four years, and had spent the past several years working in two government departments in Abu Dhabi.

READ MORE: Pakistani court sentences man to death for beheading girlfriend

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia