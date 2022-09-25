Pakistani police have arrested a veteran journalist after his son bludgeoned to death his new wife in their suburban home.

Ayaz Amir, a well-known columnist and TV political analyst in Pakistan, appeared in court in Islamabad on Sunday as he faces accusation of aiding his son, Shahnawaz, in the murder of Sara Inam.

Inam, a 37-year-old economist, married Shahnawaz only four months ago. She had reportedly travelled to Pakistan from the UAE, where she worked, just recently.

Police said Shahnawaz beat his wife to death with a heavy dumbbell and then tried to hide the body in a bathroom tub.

The brutal killing has mobilised women rights activists in Pakistan who say authorities must take decisive action to stop such incidents from recurring.

Inam's story has come to light months after a Pakistan businessman, Zahir Jaffer, was sentenced to death by a court for beheading his wife, Noor Mukadam.

Inam was allegedly killed on Friday by Shahnawaz after a row over a family issue.

Women say it's enough

The hashtags #JusticeforSara and #JusticeforSarah have been trending on Twitter in Pakistan, with thousands of people demanding attention and action against femicide and domestic violence.