A pod of 230 pilot whales has been found stranded on the rugged west coast of Tasmania, with Australian officials saying only half appeared to be alive.

Aerial images on Wednesday showed a devastating scene of dozens of black glossy mammals strewn across a long beach, stuck on the waterline where the frigid southern ocean meets the sand.

Locals covered survivors with blankets and doused them with buckets of water to keep them alive, as other whales nearby tried in vain to twitch free and yet more lay dead.

The whales were "stranded near Macquarie Harbour", said the state's Department of Natural Resources and Environment.

"It appears about half of the animals are alive."

Officials said marine conservation experts and staff with whale rescue gear were en route to the scene.

They will try to refloat the animals that are strong enough to survive and likely tow the carcasses out to sea, to avoid attracting sharks to the area.

It is almost two years to the day since Macquarie Harbour was the scene of the country's largest-ever mass stranding, involving almost 500 pilot whales.

More than 300 pilot whales died during that stranding, despite the efforts of dozens of volunteers who toiled for days in Tasmania's freezing waters to free them.

Distress signals