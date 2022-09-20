The metaverse is being touted left, right and centre as ‘the next big thing’. This is exactly what it has the potential to become - but only if it sorts out four major issues that continue to limit its progress.

Prominent individuals - from investors to politicians - are supporting the metaverse. Recently, British politician Matt Hancock unveiled a strangely unnerving avatar of himself and became the first MP to join the metaverse. Mark Zuckerberg has made no secret that the metaverse is the cornerstone of his plans for Facebook, which he has even taken the step of rebranding as ‘Meta’.

The hype surrounding the metaverse and web3, which is set to usher in the new ‘generation’ of the internet, has been deemed exaggerated and overblown by a number of skeptics.

The most exciting thing about all of this is that, if anything, people are underestimating the colossal potential that the metaverse has. It can be the pathway towards a decentralised and democratic form of the internet, in which everyone has ownership of their experience within it, and has the opportunity to build real-life wealth through the integration of NFTs.

The problem is that none of this potential will be realised if metaverses continue as they are today. At the moment, 68 percent of Americans report feeling uninterested in Zuckerberg’s ‘Meta’ vision, while 85 percent of Gen Z respondents to a recent survey shrugged and said they were ‘indifferent’ about brands building a presence in the metaverse.

It sometimes feels like web3, the metaverse and NFTs are all being treated as a niche, conspiratorial fad that is being championed by tech enthusiasts, but that won’t catch on in the long term. The metaverse can offer us so much, yet it seems to be failing to strike a chord beyond the gamer community.

We need to change this for two key reasons. Firstly, if people do not get involved, then they will miss out on this truly revolutionary creation. But equally, if the metaverse does not engage the broader population, then it will not be able to gain momentum and reach the heights that it is capable of.

Mainstreaming the metaverse

There are four central, deep-seated problems with the metaverse that are currently preventing it from flourishing.

The first issue - and perhaps the most crucial - is that today’s metaverses are metaverses in name and nothing more. For it to be a genuine metaverse, it must be community modifiable, which means that everyone can interact with the virtual world and be in control of those changes. Today’s metaverses are simply multiplayer games that are operated by the same centralised teams on centralised infrastructures, and that, somewhere along the line, someone has decided to call ‘metaverses’.