New information about the attack by Armenian protesters on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Paris on September 18 has surfaced in France.

The embassy was attacked by radical French Armenians, according to Gunel Zulfugarova, the media attache at the diplomatic mission.

She claimed that 40 to 50 protesters tried to set fire to the portraits of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

Hurling abuses at Azerbaijan, the protesters also threw eggs at the building, she added.

"Three to four individuals made an attempt to break in after kicking the door and then removing the barricade. They did so by cutting the lock," she said.

Police responded to their call after 20 to 30 minutes and the situation escalated before their arrival.

According to Zulfugarova, a request was made to determine the extent of the building damage. She further said when there is enough information, they will share it with the French authorities and start legal proceedings to address the building damage.

Ali Khalafli, the political affairs officer at the embassy, said the security guard stopped the protesters from breaking the door's lock and entering the embassy by holding it shut.

Posters of Turkish, Azerbaijani leaders burned