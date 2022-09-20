A prosecutor who investigated hate crimes and femicide was murdered outside the Ecuadoran public prosecutor's office in Guayaquil, the government body has said.

Edgar Escobar was shot on Monday morning by gunmen outside the building where he worked in the port city, the public prosecutor's office said on Twitter.

The murder comes at a time when Ecuador is reeling from a surge in violence related to drug trafficking in which rivals gangs have sown terror in Guayaquil and its prison system.

Ecuador lies between Colombia and Peru, the world's two largest producers of cocaine. The motive for the crime is still unknown.

The public prosecutor's office said two suspects were arrested during a police operation on a hill in the city, the country's commercial hub.

"In the police action a motorbike and the weapon used to shoot the victim were seized," said the public prosecutor's office.

Crimes on the rise

Last month, a judge in the Amazonian town of Lago Agrio on the border with Colombia was shot dead.

And two months ago, the public prosecutor in the port town of Manta was also killed by gunmen.