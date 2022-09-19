Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has been awarded for her humanitarian efforts by a leading Muslim group in New York.

Erdogan was honoured with “Outstanding Humanitarian Award” during a ceremony on Sunday, organised by US Council for Muslim Organisations, a coalition of national, regional and local Muslim groups, in New York City.

“I am happy to be with you on the occasion of this very meaningful award ceremony. I accept this award on behalf of my country, which is the conscience of the world,” Erdogan said in her remarks at the ceremony.

“Our religion tells us that the best competition among people is to compete in good deeds. In this sense, our record is full of examples of a charity race that astonishes people,” she added.

Erdogan recalled Türkiye continued to be most generous nation according to the Global Humanitarian Assistance Report 2022, saying “we have worked to be the first ones” who reach to aid of those in need regardless of their religion, language and race.

She said Türkiye is continuing its humanitarian aid not only through bilateral level with nations, but also through the UN, and it has reached $7.7 billion in aid to 122 countries, including Syria, Somalia and Palestine in 2021.

Türkiye is also working to meet medical needs of those in need in “fragile” areas, said Erdogan, citing hospitals built in Sudan, Somalia and Bangladesh.

“Türkiye’s humanitarian aid experience is much more than a foreign policy,” she said.

