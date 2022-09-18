Thousands in Haiti have faced water shortages after days of protest virtually halted distribution, eyewitnesses said, as an approaching storm caused more worry in the reeling country.

Many residents of Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince have been forced to shelter at home this week as gunfire broke out and burning tires blocked streets during protests of fuel price hikes and crime.

That slowed or halted companies that typically deliver water in the city where daily highs have been hitting 34 degrees Celsius.

Many took advantage of an expected half day truce on Saturday to rush to distribution centers to stockpile a few days supply of water and cooking gas, which has also run short in many places.

Fears about the approach of tropical storm Fiona also fuelled the rush to get water.

Forecasters said the storm's heaviest rains were more likely to hit the Dominican Republic on the east of Hispaniola island.

