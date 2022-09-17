President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he was targeting membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) for Türkiye during a summit in Uzbekistan, Turkish media reported.

"Our relations with these countries will be moved to a much different position with this step," Erdogan said on Saturday.

When asked if he meant membership of the SCO, he said, "Of course, that's the target".

Erdogan, who attended the regional summit in Samarkand city, flew to New York to attend the 77th UN General Assembly.

Türkiye is currently a dialogue partner of the SCO, whose members are China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

On Friday, Erdogan told SCO attended by Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that he wanted the offensive in Ukraine to end "as soon as possible".