Protests broke out in western Iran at the funeral of a young woman who died after being detained by the country's so-called morality police.

The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini has once again put spotlight on rigid enforcement of religious rules by the Gasht-e Ershad.

Videos posted on social media showed protesters shouting anti-government slogans after gathering on Saturday in Saqez, Amini's hometown.

Amini died in a hospital in Tehran on Friday.

Protests spread later on Saturday to the provincial capital, Sanandaj, with social media videos showing crowds chanting "Saqez is not alone, it's supported by Sanandaj".

Marchers were seen confronting riot police amid the sound of sporadic gunfire.

What happened?

Authorities have launched a probe into the death of Amini, but a medical examiner said on Saturday that results of forensic tests may take three weeks, state media reported.

Police said Amini was taken ill as she waited together with other detained women at a police station, rejecting allegations on social media that she was likely beaten.