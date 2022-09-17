Türkiye's Communications Directorate has organised a panel discussion in the Russian capital Moscow to highlight the need for reform at the UN Security Council.

The event, held on Wednesday, was moderated by Orhan Gazigil, an adviser at the directorate.

It was attended by panelists Andrey Bystritskiy, chairman of the board of the Foundation for the Development and Support of the Valdai Discussion Club, Andrey Baklanov, vice chairman of the Association of Russian Diplomats, Russian journalist and military expert Igor Korotchenko, and Amur Gadjiev, director of the Centre for Contemporary Türkiye Studies in Russia.

Mehmet Samsar, the Türkiye's ambassador to Moscow, was also among the audience.

Baklanov said he agreed with Türkiye's argument that the UN Security Council is unable to perform its current functions, which is ensuring international peace and security.

"Although we do not agree that the veto rights of the five members of the UNSC (the US, UK, France, Russia and China) should be abolished, we believe that vital and powerful countries such as Türkiye should be part of this structure," he said.

READ MORE: Türkiye to hold panels in 12 countries for Security Council reform

Türkiye 'a key player' in the global order