Australia's weather forecaster has warned of potential heavy flooding in parts of New South Wales, as the country braces for heavy rains due to a third straight La Nina weather event.

The Bureau of Meteorology on Saturday issued a warning for flooding in parts of western New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, saying it was possible at the towns of Gunnedah and Wee Waa.

The state's emergency services commissioner, Carlene York, told ABC television on Saturday that 12 flood rescues were made overnight.

"The threat of flooding is real... out there in the community," she said.

"Weather we have had over the last 12 to 18 months, it’s been relentless rain."

The weather bureau said on Tuesday much of Australia would face unusually heavy downpours in coming months, confirming that a La Nina weather event was under way for the third year in a row, likely lasting into 2023.

La Nina occurs when strong winds blow warm water on the surface of the Pacific Ocean near the South American coast across the equator into Indonesia, other regions of Asia, and Australia.