The leader of Namibia's largest opposition party has said that he had called on Germany to renegotiate the agreement it struck with Windhoek admitting its role in genocide during its rule of the southern African nation.

Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) party leader McHenry Venaani told AFP news agency on Tuesday he had written to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock last week, and has not received a response.

Germany last year acknowledged it had committed genocide in colonial-era Namibia and promised a billion euros in financial support to descendants of the victims.

The opposition says the deal is flawed.

"Reparations were not acknowledged as a consequence of the admission of genocide," Venaani said, calling on Germany "to return to the negotiating table and re-engineer an accord that would satisfy both groups".

