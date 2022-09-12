TÜRKİYE
Türkiye unveils book on its efforts towards peace in Ukraine
Türkiye’s Communications Directorate releases a book titled Türkiye's Contribution to Stability: Multidimensional Diplomacy for Peace, which focuses on the country's efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.
September 12, 2022

Türkiye’s Communications Directorate has released a new book, titled Türkiye's Contribution to Stability: Multidimensional Diplomacy for Peace.

The book, published both on Monday in Turkish and English, details Türkiye's steps to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, and ensure regional stability.

The book consists of four parts: "Global Leadership in Building a World of Peace", "Türkiye's Stance Against War", "Keeping Channels of Dialogue Open", "Humanitarian and Entrepreneurial Diplomacy."

The first part of the book explains Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's diplomacy with Ukraine and Russia, and with the international organisations such as NATO and the EU.

The second part discusses Türkiye's efforts to prevent the war. It explains in detail the diplomatic initiatives taken by Türkiye for Ukraine's territorial integrity and its calls for a cease-fire.

The book's third part describes Türkiye's role in keeping the channels of dialogue open in the Ukraine-Russia crisis. It also draws attention to Türkiye's position as a balancing factor between the two countries.

The last part of the book focuses on Türkiye's understanding of diplomacy that puts people in the centre and its sensitivity towards the protection of civilians. 

The country's leading role in ensuring the security of the Black Sea and opening the grain corridor are also explained in the book.

Recommended

'Global peace, prosperity and stability'

In the introduction of the book, Erdogan says Türkiye makes an intense effort in the field of diplomacy for the establishment of peace between Russia and Ukraine.

"Everyone should act with the same sense of responsibility to prevent new humanitarian tragedies, especially loss of life and forced migration," he said.

Erdogan said that NATO, of which Türkiye is a member, has undertaken "very important" roles in security and stability since its establishment.

He said it is NATO's responsibility to resolve the problems in the global security architecture "without delay" and to show full solidarity among the member countries both in the alliance and in bilateral relations.

"We fulfil our responsibilities as a reliable ally in the face of the challenges faced by the NATO alliance," Erdogan said.

"We will continue to contribute to the establishment of global peace, prosperity and stability within the framework of our entrepreneurial and humanitarian foreign policy, as we have done so far," he added.

