Türkiye has shared damning video evidence of Greece’s illegal pushbacks of irregular migrants.

“On September 9, 2022, a Turkish Navy UAV detected irregular migrants being transferred to an inflatable boat and pushed back towards Turkish territorial waters by a Greek Coast Guard boat off Bodrum,” the National Defence Ministry said on Twitter on Saturday.

“The situation was immediately reported to the Turkish Coast Guard, which rescued the irregular migrants,” the ministry wrote in a post along with a 63-second video of the incident.