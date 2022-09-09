A supporter of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has hacked a supporter of election rival Lula da Silva to death with an axe in an argument about politics in a rural area of Brazil.

The victim, identified as Benedito Cardoso dos Santos, was 42 years old and had been arguing with the alleged perpetrator, a 24-year-old Rafael Silva de Oliveira, ahead of October 2 elections which will see former president Lula challenge Bolsonaro, police said on Friday.

The killing occurred on Wednesday night on a farm in Confresa, a municipality of some 30,000 people in the central-western state of Mato Grosso.

READ MORE: Brazil judge restricts gun access as fears grow of violence in elections

Politically motivated argument

Victor Donizete de Oliveira Pereira, of the civil police in Confresa, said that both men were alone on the property when a "politically motivated argument" started.

"The victim was defending Lula and the perpetrator said he was defending Bolsonaro," he added in a statement Thursday.

According to the suspect's account, he alleged that dos Santos attacked him first and tried to stab him but he took the knife from him, chased him and then assaulted him with it.

With Cardoso on the ground, the alleged murderer took an axe and struck him a total of 15 times.

He then tried to hide the weapons and escape, but was arrested after going to the hospital to seek medical attention, according to Oliveira Pereira.

READ MORE:Bolsonaro, Lula throw heavy punches in Brazil's first election debate

Polarised elections