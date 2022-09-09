United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has begun a two-day visit to flood-hit Pakistan that officials hope will boost global support for a humanitarian crisis affecting millions.

Pakistan officials say it will cost at least $10 billion to rebuild and repair damaged infrastructure, but the priority, for now, is food and shelter for millions made homeless.

"Everything is drowned, everything washed away," said Ayaz Ali, suffering from fever as he reluctantly took his place Thursday on a navy boat rescuing villagers from flooded rural communities in southern Sindh province.

In a tweet en route to Pakistan, Guterres said he wanted to "be with the people in their time of need, galvanise international support."

Pakistan receives heavy — often destructive — rains during its annual monsoon season, which are crucial for agriculture and water supplies.

But a downpour as intense as this year's not been seen for decades, and Pakistan officials blame climate crisis, which is increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme weather around the world.

Pakistan is responsible for less than one percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, but is eighth on a list compiled by the NGO Germanwatch of countries deemed most vulnerable to extreme weather caused by climate change.

READ MORE: Türkiye sends two planes carrying aid for Pakistan flood victims

Tents and tarpaulins needed

A flood relief plan scaled by the Pakistan government and UN last month called for an immediate $160 million in international funding, and aid is already arriving.

On Thursday a US Air Force C-17 landed — the first American military plane in Pakistan for years — bringing desperately needed tents and tarpaulins for temporary shelter.