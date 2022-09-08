The 1995 Dayton Accords, which ended the deadly war among Bosnian Serbs, Croats and Muslim Bosniaks, was not a deal aiming for a solution in Bosnia-Herzegovina, the Turkish president has said.

"Regarding Bosnia and Herzegovina, in my meeting with the leaders during my visit there, if it is asked where this distress comes from, I think it comes from Dayton. Unfortunately, Dayton could not be an agreement aiming for solution in Bosnia-Herzegovina," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

His remarks came at a news conference with his Croatian counterpart Zoran Milanovic in the capital Zagreb, the last stop of his three-nation Balkan tour following Bosnia-Herzegovina and Serbia.

The Dayton Accords, initiated at the Wright-Patterson US Air Force base near Dayton, Ohio, on November 21, 1995, ended a brutal civil war in Bosnia-Herzegovina that resulted in around 100,000 deaths over three-and-a-half years.

Dayton built Bosnia-Herzegovina as a single state, but consisting of two entities — the Croat-Muslim Federation of Bosnia and Republika Srpska — as well as Brcko, a neutral, self-governing canton.

The accords, which were agreed upon by then Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic, Bosnia’s Alija Izetbegovic and Croatian leader Franjo Tudjman, also established several mechanisms that institutionalised Bosnian, Serb and Croat divisions.

"But under the conditions of that day, I heard this from the late Alija himself, 'We had nothing else to do,' he said, 'We were forced to sign it then'. It means he was not pleased," Erdogan said.

He added the three leaders should make the decision about Bosnia-Herzegovina with an understanding and coming together.

