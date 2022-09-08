Fears have grown for Queen Elizabeth II as Buckingham Palace says her doctors are "concerned" for her health and recommend that she should remain under medical supervision.

Members of the royal family travelled to Scotland on Thursday to be with the 96-year-old monarch.

The queen was pulled out of a planned meeting on Wednesday with her senior political advisors, after being told to rest.

The previous day she held audiences at her Scottish Highlands retreat, Balmoral, with outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson and appointed his successor, Liz Truss.

"Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral," the palace added. The palace statement about the Queen's health is highly unusual.

Moments before, notes were passed to Prime Minister Truss and senior members of her team in parliament, prompting them to leave the chamber.