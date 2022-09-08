WORLD
3 MIN READ
Queen Elizabeth II under medical supervision, concerns grow over her health
Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision because doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health," Buckingham Palace says.
The queen has been dogged by health problems since October last year that left her with difficulties walking and standing. / AFP Archive
September 8, 2022

Fears have grown for Queen Elizabeth II as Buckingham Palace says her doctors are "concerned" for her health and recommend that she should remain under medical supervision.

Members of the royal family travelled to Scotland on Thursday to be with the 96-year-old monarch.

The queen was pulled out of a planned meeting on Wednesday with her senior political advisors, after being told to rest.

The previous day she held audiences at her Scottish Highlands retreat, Balmoral, with outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson and appointed his successor, Liz Truss.

"Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral," the palace added. The palace statement about the Queen's health is highly unusual.

Moments before, notes were passed to Prime Minister Truss and senior members of her team in parliament, prompting them to leave the chamber.

Truss tweeted almost immediately afterwards: "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime".

"My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

The queen has been dogged by health problems since October last year that left her with difficulties walking and standing.

Heir to the throne, Prince Charles, 73, is now with Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral. Prince William and Prince Andrew too have set off to Balmoral to be with the queen.

READ MORE:Liz Truss vows to deliver 'bold plan' after winning vote to become UK PM

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
