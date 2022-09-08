The US Defense Department has temporarily halted deliveries of the F-35 fifth-generation fighter jet after it was discovered that a component is manufactured using materials from China, according to a report.

The pause was put in place by the F-35 Joint Program Office on Wednesday, according to the Flight Global website.

The office oversees acquisitions for the Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps.

The decision was made after it came to light that a pump in the F-35’s turbomachine includes a powerful magnet with metal sourced from China, according to the report.

The turbomachine is used to provide power to the jet while it is on the ground for maintenance and while it starts its main engine. It also provides compressed air to assist with temperature management.

READ MORE: US reinstates tariff exemptions for 352 Chinese products

Alternative source

An alternative source for the alloy will be used in future the Joint Program Office said in its statement.