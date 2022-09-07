A skeleton discovered in a remote corner of Borneo rewrites the history of ancient medicine and proves amputation surgery was successfully carried out about 31,000 years ago, scientists say.

Wednesday's announcement about the finding suggests that Stone Age hunter-gatherers living in what is now Indonesia's East Kalimantan province had sophisticated medical knowledge of anatomy and wound treatment.

Previously, the earliest known amputation involved a 7,000-year-old skeleton found in France and experts believed such operations only emerged in settled agricultural societies.

The well-preserved skeleton was uncovered in 2020 in the imposing Liang Tebo cave known for its wall paintings dating back 40,000 years. The skeleton was missing just one notable feature: its left ankle and foot.

The base of the remaining leg bone had a surprising shape, with knobbly regrowth over an apparently clean break, strongly indicating that the ankle and foot were removed deliberately.

Other explanations, like an animal attack, crushing injury, or fall, would have created bone fractures and healing different from those seen in the skeleton's leg. A tooth and surrounding sediment showed the skeleton is at least 31,000 years old and belongs to a person who died at around 20 years old.

Despite the incredible trauma of amputation, they appear to have survived six to nine years after the operation, based on the regrowth on the leg bone, and suffered no major post-operative infection.

That suggests "detailed knowledge of limb anatomy and muscular and vascular systems," the research team wrote in a paper published in the journal Nature.

"Intensive post-operative nursing and care would have been vital... the wound would have regularly been cleaned, dressed and disinfected."

