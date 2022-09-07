Parts of Pakistan seemed "like a sea", Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said.

He spoke on Wednesday after visiting some of the flood-hit areas that cover as much as a third of the South Asian nation, where 18 more deaths took the toll from days of rain to 1,343.

As many as 33 million of a population of 220 million have been affected in a disaster blamed on climate crisis that has left hundreds of thousands homeless and caused losses of at least $10 billion, officials estimate.

"You wouldn't believe the scale of destruction there," Sharif told media after a visit to the southern province of Sindh.

"It is water everywhere as far as you could see. It is just like a sea."

The government, which has boosted cash handouts for flood victims to 70 billion Pakistani rupees ($313.90 million), will buy 200,000 tents to house displaced families, he added.

WATCH:Aid workers appeal for urgent donations to fight floods in Pakistan

Waterborne diseases

Receding waters threaten a new challenge in the form of waterborne infectious diseases, Sharif said.

"We will need trillions of rupees to cope with this calamity."