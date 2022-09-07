WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia wants 'clarifications' on IAEA nuclear plant report
The UN nuclear watchdog listed out several safety recommendations after its team's visit to the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia plant last week.
Russia wants 'clarifications' on IAEA nuclear plant report
Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the attacks on the plant, which have raised fears of an accident at Europe's largest atomic power station. / Reuters
September 7, 2022

Russia has requested "clarifications" from the UN nuclear watchdog over its report on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said. 

The minister's Wednesday statement comes a day after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) released a report calling for a demilitarised zone to be set up outside the plant, which has come under shelling in recent weeks. 

Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the attacks on the plant, which have raised fears of an accident at Europe's largest atomic power station.

"There is a need to get additional clarifications because the report contains a number of issues. I will not list them but we requested these clarifications from the IAEA Director General", Lavrov told Interfax.

READ MORE: IAEA calls for 'security' zone at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

IAEA team's visit

Recommended

On Tuesday, Russia's ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said Moscow "regrets" that the report did not blame Kiev for shelling the plant, which Russian forces have captured since March. 

Lavrov's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova blamed the West on Wednesday for putting "pressure" on the UN atomic agency. 

"It is obvious that the West was always putting pressure (on the IAEA) and that it hasn't stopped," she was quoted as saying by the RIA Novosti news agency. 

Last week, a 14-strong team from the IAEA visited Zaporizhzhia, with the UN nuclear watchdog's chief Rafael Grossi saying the site had been damaged in fighting.

At least two members of the team were to remain there on a permanent basis to ensure the facility's safety.

The head of Russia's state nuclear energy agency Rosatom, Alexei Likhachev, said Wednesday that Moscow would "do our best to ensure the safe operation of the plant exclusively in contact with the IAEA".

READ MORE: What are the IAEA's 7 recommendations for nuclear safety in Ukraine?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov