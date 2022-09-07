Russia has requested "clarifications" from the UN nuclear watchdog over its report on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

The minister's Wednesday statement comes a day after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) released a report calling for a demilitarised zone to be set up outside the plant, which has come under shelling in recent weeks.

Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the attacks on the plant, which have raised fears of an accident at Europe's largest atomic power station.

"There is a need to get additional clarifications because the report contains a number of issues. I will not list them but we requested these clarifications from the IAEA Director General", Lavrov told Interfax.

IAEA team's visit