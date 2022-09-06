Ankara and Sarajevo have decided to allow their citizens to travel to each other’s countries without passports, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"We have now made the decision to (enable) travel between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Türkiye with identity cards," Erdogan told a news conference in Sarajevo on Tuesday with the three-members of the Presidential Council of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The president said the relations between Türkiye and Bosnia and Herzegovina are "exceptional," voicing support for the country's territorial integrity and stability.

Erdogan reiterated that Türkiye is ready to do its best to overcome the current difficulties in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"Being here on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations has given our visit a historic character," he said.

In addition, Erdogan said changes to Bosnia and Herzegovina election law must be made by the three Presidential Council members. The High Representative should not interfere in the process, he said.