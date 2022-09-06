TÜRKİYE
Erdogan: Türkiye, Bosnia and Herzegovina agree on passport-free travel
Turkish President Erdogan tells a news conference in Sarajevo that Türkiye and Bosnia and Herzegovina are currently working on passport-free travel, adding that it will come into effect soon.
Relations between Türkiye and Bosnia and Herzegovina are "exceptional," says President Erdogan, voicing support for the country's territorial integrity and stability. / AA
September 6, 2022

Ankara and Sarajevo have decided to allow their citizens to travel to each other’s countries without passports, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"We have now made the decision to (enable) travel between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Türkiye with identity cards," Erdogan told a news conference in Sarajevo on Tuesday with the three-members of the Presidential Council of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The president said the relations between Türkiye and Bosnia and Herzegovina are "exceptional," voicing support for the country's territorial integrity and stability.

Erdogan reiterated that Türkiye is ready to do its best to overcome the current difficulties in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"Being here on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations has given our visit a historic character," he said.

In addition, Erdogan said changes to Bosnia and Herzegovina election law must be made by the three Presidential Council members. The High Representative should not interfere in the process, he said.

For his part, the Bosniak member and the current chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sefik Dzaferovic said Türkiye and Bosnia Herzegovina enjoy friendly relations, and their historical and cultural ties are strong, adding that they want to enhance ties with Ankara.

Dzaferovic said Bosnia and Herzegovina wants to expand bilateral trade volume with Türkiye to $1 billion.

He also appreciated Türkiye's role in mediation between Russia and Ukraine for allowing grain exports.

READ MORE: Türkiye celebrates 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties with Bosnia

SOURCE:AA
