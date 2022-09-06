Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Russia 'regrets' UN report on Ukraine nuclear plant

Russia has voiced regret that a report by the UN nuclear watchdog warning of risks at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia plant did not blame Kiev for shelling the Moscow-controlled site.

"We regret that in your report... the source of the shelling is not directly named," Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya told a Security Council session attended virtually by Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

"We do understand your position as an international regulator, but in the current situation it's very important to call things by their name," he said.

Zelenskyy hails UN report on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine's Zelenskyy has welcomed a report by the UN nuclear watchdog that mentioned Russian military hardware presence at the Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe's biggest nuclear facility, which is controlled by Moscow's troops.

"The report notes the presence of Russian military hardware on the territory of the nuclear power plant, pressure on our employees there, and makes clear references to the Russian military occupation. It's good," Zelenskyy said in his daily address.

UK's Truss talks with Zelenskyy, vows full support

Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss has pledged her "full backing" to Ukraine in a call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, shortly after taking office, a spokesperson said.

They also discussed "the need to strengthen global security and the measures necessary to cut off the funds fuelling (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war machine," she said.

"The leaders deplored Putin's attempts to weaponise energy, and the Prime Minister said it was vital Russia's blackmail did not deter the West from ensuring Putin fails."

Ukraine city housing nuclear plant shelled –– exiled mayor

The Ukraine city of Energodar, home to Europe's largest nuclear plant Zaporizhzhia, has been shelled by Russian forces, its exiled mayor said.

Kiev and Moscow have traded blame for attacks on the site over the past weeks, raising concerns of a possible incident.

"There are explosions in Energodar city, provocations continue, there are shellings by the occupants," mayor Dmytro Orlov wrote on social media, mentioning several city venues under attack and urging residents to stay in shelters.

Commandant of Russian-controlled Ukraine city killed in bomb blast

The Russian-backed commandant of a southern Ukrainian city has died in a blast, a local official said, the latest in a series of assassinations in occupied areas of southern Ukraine.

Vladimir Rogov, an official in the Russian-backed administration of the Zaporizhzhia region, blamed the Ukrainian government for Artyom Bardin's death.

Russian media earlier said Bardin was hospitalised and in a critical condition after his car exploded outside the city administration building in Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia region, an Azov Sea port of around 100,000 people that was captured by Russian troops in February.

US: Designating Russia as state sponsor of terror could be harmful

Designating Russia a state sponsor of terrorism "could have unintended consequences to Ukraine and the world," the White House has said.

Speaking to reporters, spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said "it is not the most effective or strongest path forward" to hold Russia accountable.

"According to humanitarian experts and NGOs we have spoken to, it could seriously affect the ability to deliver the assistance in areas of Ukraine.

UN chief urges Russia, Ukraine to demilitarise nuclear power plant

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has urged Russia and Ukraine to agree to a demilitarised perimeter around the Russian-held Zaporozhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

"As a first step, Russian and Ukrainian forces must commit not to engage in any military activity towards the plant site or from the plant site," Guterres told the UN Security Council.