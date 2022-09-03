Gunmen have kidnapped dozens of worshippers attending Friday afternoon prayers at a mosque in Nigeria's northwestern state of Zamfara.

Mohammed Shehu, Zamfara police spokesperson said an unknown number of worshippers had been seized from Jumu'at central mosque in Zugu town, Bukkuyum local government area.

Zugu is 170 kilometres west of Zamfara state capital Gusau.

"The Zamfara state police command in collaboration with military and vigilantes have dispatched personnel for the search and rescue operation," he said.

Armed gangs are rife across Nigeria's northwest where they rob or kidnap for ransom, and violence has been increasing, while thinly stretched security forces often fail to stop the attacks.

