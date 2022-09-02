Ankara will continue to respond to Athens' "impertinence," the Turkish defence chief has said, underlining Greece’s continued "provocations," "offensive actions" and "illegal acts" against Türkiye.

"We have always responded to this impertinence of Greece and we will continue to do so," Minister of National Defence, Hulusi Akar said on Friday at a military ceremony in the central province of Eskisehir.

Citing Greece's recent harassment of Turkish jets over the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean seas, Akar said the Turkish jets were engaged in a NATO mission.

"Starting on July 2, the [Turkish] mission notified its NATO allies about its activities; everyone knew about it," Akar said, adding that it was "impossible" that Athens did not know about the mission.

"Yet they intercepted our F-16s, which were carrying out their NATO duties. The reason: Greece claimed that 'We did not know that these were Turkish planes'," he added.

'Hostile and wrong'

Stressing that Greece's actions are "extremely hostile and wrong," Akar said: "NATO and third countries should also see Greece's actions."