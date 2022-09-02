Pilots at Lufthansa have gone on strike, forcing the German airline to cancel hundreds of flights and leave holidaymakers stranded.

Friday's walk out has led to the cancellation of nearly 800 flights, affecting around 130,000 passengers.

The strike began at 00:01 am local time and is set to continue until 23:59 pm, according to a statement by the pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC).

Labour union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) had said earlier that pay talks with Lufthansa had failed, calling on pilots at both the passenger airline and at Lufthansa Cargo to go on strike.

VC is demanding a 5.5 percent pay rise this year for its more than 5,000 pilots and automatic inflation compensation thereafter.

Lufthansa has offered a total of $901.35 (900 euros) more in basic pay per month in two stages over an 18-month term as well as an agreement guaranteeing cockpit staff a minimum fleet size.

