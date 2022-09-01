The EU's drug regulator has approved Covid-19 vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna adapted for the Omicron variant, paving the way for a booster campaign this winter.

The so-called "bivalent" jabs target both the original virus that emerged in 2019 and the BA.1 subvariant of Omicron, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Thursday.

The vaccines are not updated for the newer and more infectious BA.4 and BA.5 types that have become dominant worldwide, with a decision on a jab to counter those variants expected within weeks.

The Amsterdam-based EMA said that the two jabs backed for people aged 12 and above on Thursday were the "first adapted Covid-19 booster vaccines recommended for approval in the EU".

"These vaccines are adapted versions of the original vaccines Comirnaty (Pfizer/BioNTech) and Spikevax (Moderna) to target the Omicron BA.1 subvariant in addition to the original strain of SARS-CoV-2," it said.

European nations have been keen to rush through the new generation of jabs so they can start booster campaigns ahead of a feared Covid surge in the latter part of this year.

The EMA said that studies showed that the new jabs could "trigger strong immune responses" against Covid. It said that "in particular, they were more effective at triggering immune responses against the BA.1 subvariant than the original vaccines."

