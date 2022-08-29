Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Turkish diplomatic relations with Bosnia and Herzegovina, Türkiye has vowed to boost "deep-rooted historical, human and cultural ties" between the countries in all areas.

"We are determined to strengthen and add new dimensions to the existing excellent relations between Türkiye and Bosnia and Herzegovina and to further these relations for the benefit of our peoples and partners," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Monday in a statement.

The ministry statement marked the anniversary of diplomatic ties, which were established on August 29, 1992.

Türkiye was among the first countries to recognise the independence of Bosnia and Herzegovina when it was declared in 1992, from the breakup of Yugoslavia.

"The peace and stability of the region and Europe are directly linked to the peace and stability of Bosnia and Herzegovina," the ministry statement said.

"It is important to focus on preserving the multi-ethnic, multi-cultural and multi-religious social fabric of Bosnia and Herzegovina and increasing the development and welfare of Bosnia and Herzegovina," it added.

