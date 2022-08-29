Venezuela and Colombia have restored full diplomatic relations after a three-year break as a new leftist government in Bogota takes shape.

A new Colombian ambassador, Armando Benedetti, arrived in Caracas and said on Sunday on Twitter, "Relations with Venezuela should never have been severed. We are brothers and an imaginary line cannot separate us."

He was welcomed by Venezuelan Deputy Foreign Minister Rander Pena Ramirez.

Colombia's new leftist President, Gustavo Petro, and Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro announced on August 11 that they planned to restore diplomatic relations that were severed in 2019.