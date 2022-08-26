A US judge has recommended that victims of September 11, 2001, attacks not be allowed to seize billions of dollars of assets belonging to Afghanistan's central bank to satisfy court judgments they obtained against the Taliban.

US Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn in Manhattan said on Friday the Afghanistan Bank was immune from jurisdiction, and that allowing the seizures would effectively acknowledge the Taliban as the Afghan government, something only the US president can do.

"The Taliban's victims have fought for years for justice, accountability, and compensation. They are entitled to no less," Netburn wrote. "But the law limits what compensation the court may authorise and those limits put the DAB's assets beyond its authority."

Netburn's recommendation will be reviewed by US District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan, who also oversees the litigation and can decide whether to accept her recommendation.

The decision is a defeat for four groups of creditors that sued a variety of defendants, including Al Qaeda, which they held responsible for the September 11 attacks, and obtained default judgments after the defendants failed to show up in court.

At the time of the attacks, the ruling Taliban allowed Al Qaeda to operate inside Afghanistan.

'Judge has done the right thing'

The United States ousted the Taliban in late 2001, but the Taliban returned to power a year ago when the US and other Western forces withdrew from the country after the pro-West government collapsed.

Lawyers for the creditor groups did not immediately respond to requests for comment.