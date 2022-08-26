The Azerbaijani army has been deployed to the strategic city of Lachin in Karabakh, the country’s President Ilham Aliyev announced.

"Today, on 26 August, we - the Azerbaijanis - have returned to the city of Lachin," Aliyev said on Twitter on Friday.

"Azerbaijan's Army is now stationed in the city of Lachin. The villages of Zabukh and Sus were taken under control," he added.

Aliyev also congratulated all the residents of Lachin and the people of Azerbaijan on this occasion.

"Long live Lachin! Long live Azerbaijan!" the president said.

Lachin Corridor

Lachin lies on the route between the city of Khankendi in Karabakh and Armenia.