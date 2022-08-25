Saudi Arabia has announced it will invest $1 billion in Pakistan to help the country with its current economic difficulties.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday that King Salman bin Abdulaziz has issued investment orders to help Pakistan's economy.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan later phoned his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to inform him of the decision, which he then tweeted.

On Wednesday, the Qatar Investment Authority also announced that it would invest $3 billion in various commercial and investment sectors in the South Asian country.

Local media claimed last week that Islamabad has planned to sell two LNG-fired power plants to Qatar, as well as 51 percent shares in the Roosevelt Hotel in New York and Pakistan International Airlines.