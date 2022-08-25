Colombian drug traffickers facing charges in the United States will avoid extradition if they turn themselves in, as the new leftist president attempts to refocus the war on drugs.

Gustavo Petro said on Wednesday that members of the powerful and heavily armed Gulf drug cartel will enjoy "legal benefits" if they quit the narcotics trade and surrender but he did not specify if this meant not having to serve prison time, as happened with leftist guerrillas under a 2016 peace accord.

"A drug trafficker who negotiates with the government," Petro told a press conference, "will not be extradited" from the United States.

Petro, the first leftist president in Colombia's history, took power on August 7.

He said he would negotiate with the US on how to implement the non-extradition offer.

After four decades of international efforts to fight the drug trade, Colombia is still the world's largest cocaine producer and the United States is the biggest consumer of the drug.

'War on drugs failed'

Petro said the drug war has failed and he wants to focus instead on reducing the demand for cocaine in developed countries.