"If you see me, then weep," reads an inscription on a 'hunger stone', which recently appeared after water levels fell in the Elbe river in Germany.

Found in European rivers, ‘hunger stones' are markers from another time and age indicating water levels during previous historic droughts – they warn of famine and hardship, which is likely to follow when these stones become visible.

In what appears to be a Biblical prophecy coming true, Europe has been gripped by massive wildfires, the worst drought in 500 years and record-breaking summer temperatures. The food and energy crises as a direct result of the Ukraine conflict are making things worse.

In France, the climate emergency has left water levels in some rivers at an all-time low, putting nuclear power plants out of commission, which need water to cool their systems.

In Germany, low water levels in the Rhine river mean traffic of industrial goods has slowed, and barges can only carry a quarter of their capacity to ensure they are grounded on river beds. This has quadrupled shipping costs on the Rhine.

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict hits the six-month mark, there's further hardship coming the way of Europe in the form of an exacerbated energy crisis and divided loyalties between member countries.

Germany has already moved onto stage three of its gas emergency plan, which means the country will not have enough gas to provide for both industry and households. The German government, obligated by law to provide gas to households, is likely to ration gas supply to the industry.

Gas is currently more expensive on the international market than what is being billed to European customers, which means when the price correction strikes in autumn, consumers will be left with a huge hole in their pocket.

There's also talk of drafting laws in Germany to help landlords lower the heating in centrally-heated apartment buildings. The government is proposing to reduce the central heating temperature from 22 to 17 degrees centigrade. This has sent further shock waves among a populace which is used to the smaller luxuries of life.

Germans are now investing in electric heaters and wood-burning heaters, but that's only those who can afford them.

Analysts in Germany are worried about the possibility of social instability. If the coming winter is particularly intense with the reduced gas flow into homes and the rising price of electricity, there is a strong possibility of protests from both sides of the political spectrum, the right and the left.

A financial analyst from Spain recently said that the Spanish remember poverty and political uncertainty. He said he remembers growing up how poor the country was, but wondered what the Germans would do when hit with a high cost of living crisis.

Cracking European Unity

Energy conservation is the new buzzword in Europe, forcing the EU to look inwards and call on the shared European values.

After Germany, Italy and France are the EU's biggest gas users and are likely to be affected the most should Russia completely switch off the gas this winter. Currently, gas flow in the NordStream 1 pipeline is at 20 percent of its capacity.