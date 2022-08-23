WORLD
2 MIN READ
India sacks officers for accidental firing of missile into Pakistan
A court of inquiry has found that deviation from standard operating procedures by three officers led to the accidental firing of the missile, the Indian Air Force says.
India sacks officers for accidental firing of missile into Pakistan
Military experts have in the past warned of the risk of accidents or miscalculations by the neighbours. / Reuters
August 23, 2022

The Indian Air Force says the government has sacked three officers for accidentally firing a missile into Pakistan in March, an incident that the two nuclear-armed rivals handled calmly as there were no casualties.

Military experts have in the past warned of the risk of accidents or miscalculations by the neighbours, which have fought three wars and engaged in numerous smaller armed clashes, usually over the territory of Kashmir.

The BrahMos missile — a nuclear-capable, land-attack cruise missile jointly developed by Russia and India — was fired on March 9, prompting Pakistan to seek answers from New Delhi on the safety mechanisms in place to prevent accidental launches.

"A Court of Inquiry, set up to establish the facts of the case, including fixing responsibility for the incident, found that deviation from the Standard Operating Procedures by three officers led to the accidental firing of the missile," the air force said in a statement.

It said the government had dismissed the three officers with immediate effect on Tuesday.

Recommended

India had initially said a "technical malfunction" during routine maintenance led to the accidental firing of the missile,

According to the US-based Arms Control Association, the BrahMos missile's range is between 300 kilometres and 500 kilometres, making it capable of hitting Pakistan's capital Islamabad from a northern Indian launch pad.

READ MORE:India: Malfunction led to accidental firing of missile into Pakistan

READ MORE: Pakistan demands joint investigation into India's 'accidental' missile fire

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan