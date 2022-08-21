UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has arrived in Egypt and held talks with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el Sisi.

A statement by Sisi’s office on Sunday said the two leaders underlined the “importance of joint Arab action and unity to face challenges in the region.”

Meanwhile, local media reported that Jordanian King Abdullah II is set to travel to Egypt to attend a five-way Arab summit with the two leaders.

The state-run Al-Mamlaka TV said the summit on Monday will bring together the leaders of Jordan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Iraq.

The summit will discuss a host of regional issues, topped by Palestinian developments, the broadcaster said.

Egypt has yet to confirm the summit that allegedly comes a month after a US-Arab summit in Saudi Arabia, which was attended by the leaders of the five countries along with others.

READ MORE:UN calls for 'urgent' solutions to political crisis in Iraq