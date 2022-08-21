WORLD
3 MIN READ
Egypt set to host five-way Arab summit focused on regional issues
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrives in Egypt for talks with Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el Sisi, as media reports the two leaders will also attend a summit with counterparts from Jordan, Bahrain and Iraq.
Egypt set to host five-way Arab summit focused on regional issues
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived on Sunday in Egypt where he discussed bilateral cooperation and strategic partnerships with the Egyptian President. / AA
August 21, 2022

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has arrived in Egypt and held talks with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el Sisi.

A statement by Sisi’s office on Sunday said the two leaders underlined the “importance of joint Arab action and unity to face challenges in the region.”

Meanwhile, local media reported that Jordanian King Abdullah II is set to travel to Egypt to attend a five-way Arab summit with the two leaders.

The state-run Al-Mamlaka TV said the summit on Monday will bring together the leaders of Jordan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Iraq.

The summit will discuss a host of regional issues, topped by Palestinian developments, the broadcaster said. 

Egypt has yet to confirm the summit that allegedly comes a month after a US-Arab summit in Saudi Arabia, which was attended by the leaders of the five countries along with others.

READ MORE:UN calls for 'urgent' solutions to political crisis in Iraq

Recommended

Pursuing dialogue and diplomacy

Discussions between Egypt and the UAE also dwelt on bilateral co-operation and “the promising opportunities to expand its horizon to broader levels to enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries,” the Egyptian statement said.

The Emirati state news agency WAM said the two leaders discussed a host of regional and international issues and called for pursuing dialogue and diplomacy to settle crises and conflicts.

No details were provided about the duration of the UAE president’s visit to Egypt.

READ MORE:Iran: US trying to foment tensions, crises in the Middle East

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections