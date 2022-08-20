Mexico has arrested a former attorney general who led a controversial investigation into the disappearance of 43 students in 2014 –– one of the country's worst human rights tragedies.

Jesus Murillo Karam, a former heavyweight of the once-dominant Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), was arrested for the crimes of forced disappearance, torture and perverting justice, the attorney general's office said on Friday.

Murillo Karam is the highest-ranking official detained so far in connection with the case, which shocked the nation and generated international condemnation.

He is considered the architect of the so-called "historical truth" version of events presented in 2015 by the government of then-president Enrique Pena Nieto that was widely rejected, including by relatives.

The teaching students had commandeered buses in the southern state of Guerrero to travel to a demonstration in Mexico City before they went missing.

Investigators say they were detained by corrupt police and handed over to a drug cartel that mistook them for members of a rival gang, but exactly what happened to them has been hotly disputed.

According to the official report presented in 2015, cartel members killed the students and incinerated their remains at a garbage dump.

Those conclusions were rejected by independent experts and the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, as well as the families.

READ MORE:Mexico commission blames military over 43 disappeared students

'State crime'

On Thursday, a truth commission investigating the atrocity branded the case a "state crime" involving agents of various institutions.

It said that military personnel bore at least partial responsibility, either directly or through negligence.